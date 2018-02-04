Snow, sleet freezing rain for Sunday

From the National Weather Service: A complex low pressure system will pass through the area from the west today. Widespread wintry precipitation in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain will occur before transitioning to mostly rain during this afternoon. A few inches of snow can be expected in spots along with some icing especially along the eastern slopes of the Blue Ridge.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch with ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.

* WHERE…Campbell, Appomattox, Buckingham and Charlotte Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to noon today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.