State lawmakers are considering a bill that would make many forms of teenage “sexting” a misdemeanor instead of the the current felony. It’s a bill co-authored by Franklin County State Senator Bill Stanley. He says current state law leaves prosecutors no middle ground when minors send nude photos of other minors to each other. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

02-06 Sexting Minors Wrap-WLNI-WEB