State police: 2 injured in central Virginia plane crash

DILLWYN, Va. (AP) _ State police say two people have been injured in a plane crash in central Virginia. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement that state police were called to the scene Tuesday afternoon in Buckingham County, between Lynchburg and Richmond. Geller says the pilot was flown to a Charlottesville hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A passenger suffered minor injuries. The crash is under investigation, and no further details were immediately released. Geller says the FAA and NTSB have been notified. It’s the second small plane crash in Virginia in as many days. On Monday, a man sustained serious injuries after he crash-landed in a field in Prince Edward County.