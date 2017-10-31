State Police search for wanted man near Buchanan

From State Police: A search is currently underway for a wanted subject near the Town of Buchanan. The Virginia State Police and Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the search along US Highway 11 near Buchanan for a male subject connected with a stolen vehicle. The male subject appears to be Hispanic and is approximately 5’10 tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He was last seen on foot wearing black sweatpants and a gray shirt. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to call State Police on a cell phone at #77 or 540-375-9500 or 911.

The incident began Monday night (Oct. 30) at 9:47 p.m., when Virginia State Police stopped out with what appeared to be a disabled Range Rover that was stopped in the right northbound travel lane of Interstate 81 at the 164 mile marker in Botetourt County. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of North Carolina. During the course of the traffic stop, the male driver fled the scene on foot and ran into the woods. A search for the subject was initiated. State police and the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office continued the search efforts until approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 31.)

On Tuesday (Oct. 31), at 11:09 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a report of a suspicious person coming out of the woods along the southbound lanes of I-81 near the 165 mile marker. When troopers arrived on scene, the male subject fled into the woods and a foot pursuit was initiated. The trooper lost sight of the male subject and a search perimeter has been established. Law enforcement K9 teams and Virginia State Police Aviation are currently assisting with the search.

The incident remains under investigation.