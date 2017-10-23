State Police seek driver in Bedford County Hit and Run

From Virginia State Police: BEDFORD, Va. – State Police Trooper M. R. Heath is investigating a Hit and Run crash which occurred on October 22 at 5:45 p.m. on Route 460, one half mile east of Bells Mill Road in Bedford County. The crash involved an overturned 2007 Ford Ranger pickup with two occupants.  The driver of the 2007 Ford was George Edward Cumby, 67, of Moneta and the passenger, Mary Elizabeth Cumby, 65, also of Moneta were wearing their seatbelts. Both occupants were injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Several eye witness’ at the crash scene described a maroon or burgundy four door passenger vehicle, driven by a black male with three small children in the back seat, as stopping briefly, then speeding away from the crash scene. The Virginia State Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this crash to please call 1-800-542-5959, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.  The crash remains under investigation.









