State public universities requesting more money for raises

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The State Council of Higher Education wants state lawmakers to approve funding for faculty pay increases and more financial aid. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the council is requesting $366.3 million in the next two-year state budget. Of that amount, $171.5 million would be used for an increase in faculty pay and $66 million in additional financial aid for students in need. Gov. Terry McAuliffe will present his proposed budget to state lawmakers in December.