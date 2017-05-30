Stolen: about $20,000 worth of lawn equipment

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for about $20,000 worth of stolen lawn equipment. Officials say the big item is a Toro 52-inch mower. That and other items were on a trailer that was stolen earlier this month from the Holcomb Path area. The trailer was soon recovered from the Old Forest Road area of Lynchburg, but the stolen lawn equipment is still missing.

From Campbell County: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a trailer and lawn equipment from the Holcomb Path Rd area of the county. On May 15th, 2017, a victim reported that their trailer which was loaded with the following: A Toro, 52 inch zero turn mower, Stihl weed eater and blower, and Cub Cadet push mower was stolen. The estimated value of these items is $20,000.Later the same day the theft was reported, May 15th, the trailer was recovered in Lynchburg in the area of Old Forest Rd. All equipment had been removed and the trailer was empty.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator S. Herndon at (434) 332-9860 with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.