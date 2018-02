A report from the Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association suggests some progress in one front to combat the opioid epiemdic — fewer prescriptions. The association had a team look a Medicaid and commercial prescription records for opioids in Virginia from January of 2015 through December of 2016, and it shows the number of such prescriptions fell by about 15% over that two-year period. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

02-15 Opioid Prescriptions Wrap-WLNI-WEB