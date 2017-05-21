Suspect arrested in connection to malicious wounding case

From the Lynchburg Police Department:On May 20, 2017 at 11:54 pm officers responded to 8108 Timberlake Rd, Golden Pond Apartments in reference to a report of malicious wounding. Upon officers arrival they located a female victim who had been shot in the arm and leg. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General by the Lynchburg Fire Department for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Officers on scene, within minutes, located the suspect who has been identified as Raheem Juan Jefferson a 20 year old male, resident of Lynchburg. Jefferson was taken into custody without incident. LPD Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic units responded to assist field officers. Jefferson has been charged with the following and is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond: – Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony – 18.2-56.1 Code of Virginia – Malicious Wounding – 18.2- 51 Code of Virginia – Unlawfully shoot or wound another person in the commission of a felony – 18.2-53 This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no additional known threat to the public.