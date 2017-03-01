Suspect arrested in connection to recent vehicle larcenies

From Lynchburg Police Department :On the dates of February 20, 21 and 22, 2017 the Lynchburg Police Department responded to several larcenies from vehicles. These offenses occurred during the daytime, in business parking lots on or near Graves Mill Rd and Ivy Crescent Dr. In most cases, a window was broken to gain entry into the vehicles. In each case there were items stolen to include pocket books, wallets, cash, and other valuables. The LPD Criminal Investigations Division assisted the Field Operations bureau with investigating these crimes. Throughout the investigation, detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from businesses’ where a vehicle was observed on the lots. A subject exits this vehicle and looks into several vehicles then selectively breaks into some. Through the investigation Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Timothy Obrian Jennings, a 25 years old resident of Lynchburg. Timothy Obrian Jennings has been charged with the following: – 3 counts of Grand Larceny – 5 counts of Tampering with a vehicle Jennings was arrested on February 28, 2017 without incident and is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. These incidents remain under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.