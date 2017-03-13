Suspect arrested in connection with bomb threat

From Lynchburg Police Department: On March 4, 2017, officers of the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to both Lynchburg General and Virginia Baptist Hospitals for a suspected bomb threat that was phoned in to the hospital call center. After procedures were followed and the scene was determined to be safe, the case was handed over to Detective Blomquist with the Criminal Investigations Division. Through intelligence-led policing and coordinated assistance with the Field Operations Bureau, Detective Blomquist interviewed and charged Ronald O’Neil, a 53 year old resident of Lynchburg, with 18.2-83: Threat to Bomb a Building. O’Neil is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.