Suspect arrested in connection with malicious wounding

From Lynchburg Police:On March 7, 2017 at approximately 4:40 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a malicious wounding that occurred in the 1200 block of 16th St. When officers arrived on scene they located the victim, a 24 year old male resident of Lynchburg. The victim had a non-life threatening stab wound to his leg and a cut to his hand. He was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. At approximately 6:00 am officers located the suspect who had been identified as Keith Edward Moss, a 35 year old resident of Lynchburg. Mr. Moss was taken into custody without incident. Keith Edward Moss has been charged with the following: – Abduction – 18.2-47 Code of Virginia – Robbery – 18.2-58 Code of Virginia – Malicious Wounding – 18.2-51 Code of Virginia Mr. Moss is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.