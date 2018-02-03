Suspect wanted for Lynchburg home invasion

From Lynchburg Police Department : On February 2, 2018 at approximately 2300 hrs, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Anthony Place regarding a home invasion. When officers arrived they spoke with the residents, who advised that an unknown black male forced his way into their home and displayed a firearm. After a brief confrontation the suspect fled the scene on foot. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his mid-20s, approximately 6-02, 180-200 lbs, unshaven, wearing a dark hoodie, stocking cap, and boots.

All indications are that this is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any immediate danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective D.C. Dubie at (434) 455-6102.