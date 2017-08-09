Suspects in series of recent break-ins, gun thefts now charged with Madison Heights attempt

The five juveniles already charged with recent break-ins and gun thefts in Lynchburg, Bedford County and Campbell County now face similar charges for an attempted gun store break-in in Madison Heights. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says it occurred almost two weeks ago at Amherst Arms, where the would-be thieves tried to force their way in but were unsuccessful. Officials say the five range in age from 15 to 17 years old. The five juveniles already charged with recent break-ins and gun thefts in Lynchburg, Bedford County and Campbell County now face similar charges for an attempted gun store break-in in Madison Heights. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says it occurred almost two weeks ago at Amherst Arms, where the would-be thieves tried to force their way in but were unsuccessful. Officials say the five range in age from 15 to 17 years old.

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. The office has made arrests related to the attempted break-in of Amherst Arms in Madison Heights on 07/27/2017. Deputies responded to the business for an alarm call around 3:00 a.m. and discovered damage from attempted forced entry. The subjects were not able to take any items from the location. Charges have been obtained for five (5) juveniles ages 15 – 17 for their roles in the incident. These are the same suspects recently arrested for similar break-ins in Bedford County, Campbell County, and Lynchburg. All of the juveniles are being held in the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

