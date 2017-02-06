Sweet Briar College names next president

Sweet Briar College has named its next president. Meredith Woo has a background that includes being Dean of the University of Virginia College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. She will succeed Phillip Stone, who led Sweet Briar through the transition after the previous board of trustees had planned to close it down. Woo says she is fully aware of Sweet Briar’s ongoing challenges:

Sweet Briar Board Chair Teresa Pike Tomlinson says Woo is an excellent fit:

Meredith Woo begins a transition period at the college in April. She will become Sweet Briar’s next president in May.

Click here for the full Sweet Briar College news release.