Teen accused of Virginia girl’s slaying wants trial moved

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) – A former Virginia Tech student accused of killing a 13-year-old girl wants his upcoming trial moved.Attorneys for David Eisenhauer say in court documents that the 19-year-old won’t get a fair trial in Montgomery County or surrounding communities. They say they fear media coverage of the case has evoked “great passion and widespread prejudice.”Eisenhauer’s change of venue request and other motions are expected to be considered during court hearings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder, abduction and hiding the body of Nicole Lovell. Twenty-year-old Natalie Keepers is charged with being an accessory to kidnapping and murder and with helping hide Lovell’s body.Keepers is also scheduled to go to trial in March. She has also asked for her trial to be moved.