The latest: two dead, two students in “critical condition” in California school shooting

April 10th, 2017 | Written by:

(AP photo)

A San Bernardino police official says two children wounded in a shooting at an elementary school were not the targets. Police Capt. Ron Maass says, “The children we do not believe were targeted. The suspect had come to the classroom to visit. The adult female was in the classroom.”  Police did not identify the shooter or the teacher.   The weapon was a handgun, police said.   The two wounded students are in critical condition.

