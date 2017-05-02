Thief steals 20-30 iPhones from Sprint store; Lynchburg police ask for help

Lynchburg Police are looking for the person or persons who broke into the Sprint store on Wards Road overnight and stole 20 to 30 iPhones. Police say whoever did it got in by breaking a glass front door. Officials ask anyone who may have been in the Wards Road area around 3:30 this morning and may have seen anything suspicious to contact Lynchburg Police.

From Lynchburg Police: At 3:37 a.m., Officers responded to the Sprint store at 4018 Wards Road for an alarm which had been activated during a burglary. Officers arrived to find the front door glass broken out. Multiple areas of damage were found inside and according to management 20 – 30 iPhones were stolen. The suspects were not located and the LPD Crime Scene Unit responded and collected evidence from the scene. The Lynchburg Police Department is continuing to investigate. To gain as much information as possible, we are asking that members of the community who may have been around the Wards Road area during the time of this burglary, and who may have seen anything suspicious, to please contact LPD Detective Terry Wecker at 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at the number listed below.