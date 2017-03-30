Third suspect in custody for Madison Heights barber shop parking lot murder

A third person charged with a Madison Heights shooting death last October is now in custody. The Amherst County Sheriff’s office says the U.S. Marshal’s office arrested 19-year-old Rodney Hamlette this morning in Baltimore, Maryland. Hamlette faces charges in the death of Troy Roberson, who was found fatally shot in a parking lot outside the barber shop where he worked. Two others already face charges: 19-year-old Kaitlyn Webber faces a first-degree murder count, and 18-year-old Floyd Archie Jr., is charged with second-degree murder.