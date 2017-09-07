Thomas Road Baptist Church works to help Falwells return from devastated island

Thomas Road Baptist Church is making efforts to help bring Senior Pastor Jonathan Falwell back home as quickly as possible. Hurricane Irma heavily damaged the airport along with everything else on on St. Martin, and at last word, no planes were able to get in or out. Falwell and his wife Shari had to wait out the hurricane in a shelter. Jason Schonfelder is the church’s executive pastor, and he spoke with us today on the Morning Line:

09-07 Schonfelder Bite1-WEB

The Falwells were unable to leave the island before the hurricane struck, and they are witness to the devastation and impacts to the people who live there.

Here is the entire Morning Line Conversation with Jason Schonfelder:

Jason Schonfelder TRBC-Morning Line