Three Lynchburg residents arrested, fourth sought for home invasion, robbery

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: On December 23, 2017, Bedford County 911dispatchers received a call from Marcus Trail in Big Island. The caller said three black males had come into his house and robbed him. The caller said he wasn’t hurt and the suspects took several guns and cash. As a result of the ongoing investigation, Bedford County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested Sherman D. Russell, age 27, of Lynchburg, Otis L. Patterson, age 27, of Lynchburg and Lakeisha S. Trent, age 23, of Lynchburg. They are each charged with armed robbery, grand larceny of firearms, and grand larceny of money and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The three male suspects are also charged with wearing a mask to conceal their identity and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for their assistance in locating the third male suspect, Doantorri Blake, age 27, of Lynchburg. Anyone with information on this crime or the whereabouts of Blake can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or Text 274637. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.