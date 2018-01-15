Three men charged in Lynchburg for launching paintballs at buildings and cars

Between January 5th and January 12th The Lynchburg Police Department has taken dozens of reports of vehicles, residences, businesses and billboards being struck by paintballs.

On January 12th between 9:00 p.m. and 9:10 p.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department received multiple reports of individuals launching paintballs from a moving vehicle at other moving vehicles, residences and businesses in the area of Wards Rd and Fort Ave.



Officers were able to locate the reported suspect vehicle, a red Chevrolet Cobalt. The vehicle was located in the area of Fort Ave and Memorial Ave. Officers were able to stop this vehicle which was determined to be occupied by three males. Officers located slingshots and a large quantity of paint balls inside this vehicle.

As a result of the investigation the following subjects have each been charged with four (4) counts of maliciously throw a missile at or against an occupied motor vehicle in violation of 18.2-154 Code of Virginia.

– David Alexander Walker, 20 year old resident of Amherst

– Daniel Elijah Walker, 19 year old resident of Amherst

– Eric Faulkner Camplin, 19 year old resident of Bedford

All subjects were transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. See attached photos.

This investigation is ongoing.