Three men charged with Raymond Wood murder; sheriff says all are gang members, undocumented immigrants

Three men described as undocumented immigrants and members of the gang MS13 are charged with the Monday murder of Raymond Wood. One is from Maryland, the other two from Lynchburg. Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown released some details of the investigation late this afternoon.
All three suspects face second-degree murder charges. Prosecutors say they are looking into whether more people might be charged — and whether those already charged might face upgraded counts.

