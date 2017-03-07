Transgender Virginia student: Ruling leaves kids in limbo

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The 17-year-old at the center of a high-profile lawsuit over transgender students’ bathroom access says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to back out of his case is a disappointment that will keep other students like him in limbo.Gavin Grimm, a high school senior in Gloucester, Virginia, spoke to reporters yesterday, hours after the justices handed his case back to a lower court without reaching a decision.Grimm said that while he hoped for a different outcome, he’s “just as empowered” as ever and ready to stick with it.Attention will now turn to an appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, and other appellate panels handling similar cases around the country.The issue is unlikely to be resolved before Grimm, who’s become a national face of the issue, graduates.