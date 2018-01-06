Two arrested after convenience store robbery

From Lynchburg Police Department : On January 5, 2018, just after 6:30 am, Lynchburg Police officers responded to the Speedway located at 3001 Wards Road for the report of a Robbery. Two white male subjects in their early 20’s walked into the convenience store and demanded money from the clerk. They then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a gold Infiniti sedan. A short time later, officers of the Lynchburg Police Department located the vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Wards Ferry Rd. in an apartment complex parking lot. After investigating all leads, two search warrants were executed within the complex that led to the arrest of the following individuals in connection with the early morning robbery.



Chaz Jackson Smith, a 19 year old resident of Lynchburg, was arrested for the following:

– 18.2-58 Robbery – Felony

– 18.2-250 Possess Controlled Substance – Felony

– 18.2-248 Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance – Felony (2 counts)

– 18.2-248.1 Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana – Felony

– 18.2-250.1 Possess Marijuana – Misdemeanor

– 18.2-250 Possess Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor

Andrew Christopher House, a 20 year old resident of Lynchburg, was arrested for the following:

– 18.2-58 Robbery – Felony

– 18.2-250 Possess Controlled Substance – Felony

Both subjects were transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. Any further information on this case will be released as an update to this press release. If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to please contact Detective S. Duncan at (434)455-6178 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text "CVCS" plus your message to 274637.