Two Campbell County supervisors ousted; Tuck wins Bedford County seat

Two Campbell County Supervisor were ousted yesterday. In the Timberlake District, Susan Hogg defeated incumbent Mike Rousseau by 15 percentage points. In the Rustburg District, Jon Hardie downed Eric Zehr by 55 votes.

Independent Edgar Tuck is headed for the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, representing the Moneta and Huddleston areas in District Two. He won the three-way race over Democratic and Republican party opponents. Incumbent Curry Martin did not seek re-election.