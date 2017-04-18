Lynchburg Police say two juveniles are charged with stealing firearms overnight from a downtown pawn shop, and police say this larceny is related to a similar one at the same store last weekend. Officers responding to the latest incident at L. Oppleman saw two males running from the area, and both were taken into custody without incident. Police say the pair had “multiple firearms” on them that had been taken from the business. Both face charges that include breaking and entering and grand larceny, and police say one of them is charged with the first burglary and selling some of those stolen firearms.

(Continue reading for the Lynchburg Police news release.)

On April 18, 2017 at approximately 02:16 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to an alarm and subsequent reported burglary at 909 Main St. L. Oppleman. Upon arrival, within minutes, Officers observed 2 males running from the area. Both males were taken into custody without incident and identified as male juveniles. The juveniles were found to be in possession of multiple firearms later identified as being stolen from L. Oppleman. LPD Criminal Investigations division responded to assist. Additionally, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was notified and responded to the scene. As a result of the investigation, both juvenile males were charged with following. Juvenile Male 1: Breaking and Entering 18.2-91 and Grand Larceny 18.2-95 Juvenile Male 2: Breaking and Entering 18.2-91 and Grand Larceny 18.2-95

As a result of this investigation it was determined that this incident at L. Oppleman is related to the incident at L. Oppleman which occurred on 04/15/2017.

Juvenile Male 1 was also charged with an additional count of Breaking and Entering 18.2-91, Grand Larceny 18.2-95 and Selling stolen firearms – 18.2-108.01(B).

Both juveniles are being held at the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Home. This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective M. B. Taylor at (434)