Two contested races are certified; recounts, court challenges next

Virginia’s State Board of Elections has certified the results of two Fredericksburg-area House of Delegate races. They show Republicans winning both, one of them by 82 votes, so this does not mean the outcomes are final. The Democratic candidate who lost the closer race can still call for a recount, and Democrats have already filed a lawsuit seeking a new special election. The outcome may determine which party controls the House of Delegates. As things stand now, Republicans hold a 51-49 advantage.