Two dead in Lynchburg vehicle accident

(Lynchburg PD release) The Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a single vehicle crash in the 600 block of Leesville Road just after midnight on February 17. A 2018 Dodge Charger was headed southbound on Leesville Road when it ran off of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Duron Jamar Guy, 28 year old male of Lynchburg. The only passenger in the vehicle was identified as Eric Miguel Gooding, 28 year old male of Lynchburg. Both Guy and Gooding were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Leesville Road was completely closed for several hours during the investigation. This crash is currently under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Traffic & Safety Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer A. M. Lucy at 434-455-6047 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900