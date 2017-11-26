Two hospitalized and one dead from Bedford County crash

From News Release : Virginia State Police E. L. Holiday is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 10:30 p.m. November 23, 2017 on Route 842 three tenths of a mile south of Route 616 in Bedford County.

A 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling on Route 842, when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck several trees.

The Toyota was driven by Adam Bruce Kendall, 30, of Axton, Va. Mr. Kendall was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There were two passengers in the vehicle. Eric C. Gerner, 30, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Gerner was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries received in the crash. Daniel K. Yardley, 39, of Roanoke, Va. was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.