Two Republicans quickly announce campaigns to succeed Goodlatte

Two Republicans wasted no time declaring their candidacy to succeed 6th District Congressman Bob Goodlatte, who announced earlier today he will not run for re-election in 2018. Delegate Ben Cline and Republican National Committeewoman Cynthia Dunbar say they will both seek the GOP nomination next year. Cline grew up and lives in the Lexington area, and he represents the 24th House of Delegates District. Cynthia Dunbar lives in Forest, and she represents Virginia on the Republican National Committee.