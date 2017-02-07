UPDATE: new information released on Timberlake-area home invasion suspect

UPDATED February 7: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is providing new information on an attempted home invasion last month at Moss Creek apartments in the Timberlake area. They say one of the suspects had a head injury and was bleeding as he ran off. Authorities say he called a cab to pick him up nearby, and the taxi delivered him to the Meadows apartments near E.C. Glass and the Centra complex.

As previously reported, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted home invasion that occurred on Jan. 29, at approximately 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Moss Creek Drive.

Two black males knocked on the victim’s door and when the victim opened the door, the two suspects tried to force their way inside the victim’s residence. Both suspects were armed and were wearing dark colored clothing. A struggle ensued between the suspects and victim and shots were fired. The suspects then fled the scene. The sheriff’s office now has additional information about one of the suspects. After the Jan. 29 incident, one of the suspects can be described as a black male with a dark complexion, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches in height, thin build, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. This suspect left the scene of the incident on foot and then contacted a cab to pick him up from the 100 block of Willow Oak Terrace. The cab delivered the suspect to the Meadows apartment complex in Lynchburg off Yorktown Avenue, which runs off of Atherholt Drive. This suspect was also injured during this incident. Witnesses reported that he had an injury to his head, possibly to his forehead area. The injury produced a moderate amount of blood that was located at the scene. There is also potential that the suspect has additional injuries. If you have any information about this incident, please call Investigator M. Bryant at 434-332-9707. You may also call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

PREVIOUSLY: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at attempted home invasion on the 100 block of Moss Creek Drive, which is just off Waterlick Road in the Timberlake area. Officials say two men knocked on the door last night and tried to force their way in. Shots were fired and the two took off.

