Two sought for quick-change scam at Madison Heights grocery store

News release: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify individuals involved with a quick-change scam at the Seminole Food Lion in Madison Heights. On 01/30 /2018 two male subjects entered the store and made off with $300.00 after distracting the cashier. If you know anything about this incident you can contact the Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Messenger, by calling Inv. Robbie Oliver at 434-946-9373, or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or texting “CVCS” and your message to 274637.