From State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m., July 4, 2017, on Route 29, less than a mile south of Fletchers Level Road. A 2007 Subaru Legacy was traveling south on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the road in order to avoid striking a deer. The vehicle struck a tree. The driver, Mery Diaz-Campos, 42, of Revere, Mass., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.