VA becomes first to mandate computer science education

November 18th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has become the first state to adopt mandatory standards for computer-science education.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state Board of Education unanimously approved the new standards this week.

Board member Anne Holton supported the standards but voiced concerns that the standards might be too ambitious, given that they must now be implemented across the board.

While other states have advisory standards, Virginia is the first with mandatory standards.

The board’s vote follows legislation passed in 2016 requiring that computer-science education be integrated into the state’s Standards of Learning.

