DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – The Virginia National Guard is asking the city of Danville to vacate a shared armory that the city has used for a recreational facility. The Danville Register and Bee reports that Guard officials have concluded that safety and security concerns require closing the building to the public. Guard spokesman Cotton Puryear said 12 soldiers work at the facility full time, and about 130 Guard soldiers are assigned there. City parks and recreation officials say the armory’s gym is the largest they have. It is used as an open gym for adults, and for summer camps and youth programs. The city has shared space in the armory since 1964. The city invested more than $185,000 in the building’s construction, but deeded the property to the state in 1972.