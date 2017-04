VA SENIOR ALERT ACTIVATION: Missing Arlington County Woman

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE ARLINGTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON APRIL 15, 2017, AT 0600 HOURS. THE ARLINGTON COUNTY POLICE DEPT IS LOOKING FOR OLGA ANN PRICE, W/F, 84 YOA, HGT/5’4″ WGT/180 EYE/GRN HAI/GRY. HER CLOTHING DESCRIPTION IS NOT KNOWN. SHE SHOULD BE ADORNED WITH A GOLD WEDDING RING, A GOLD NECKLACE AND WEARING A RED WASHINGTON CAPITALS BASEBALL CAP. SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN ON APRIL 14, 2017, AT 2030 HOURS, AT 1910 NORTH RANDOLPH STREET, ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA. SHE SHOULD BE DRIVING A 2003 TOYOTA CAMRY, BEIGE IN COLOR, WITH VIRGINIA LICENSE PLATES JGR-5815. PLEASE CONTACT THE ARLINGTON COUNTY POLICE DEPT AT 703-558-2222 WITH ANY INFORMATION.