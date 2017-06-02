VA Senior Alert: Authorities looking for missing Sussex County man

From Virginia State Police:Missing from Sussex County on May 31, 2017, from the Wakefield, Virginia. Mr. Frierson suffers from a cognitive impairment and physical safety may be in danger. He is driving a 2008 Lincoln mkz, Silver in color, bearing Virginia License plate WUH 7926. If located please notify local law enforcement.Age: 80 Years Hgt: 5’09” Wgt: 155 Clothing: Khakis pants, unknown other clothing Date Missing: May 31, 2017 Investigating Law Enforcement Agency: Sussex County Sheriff’s Department 434-246-5000