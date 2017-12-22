Vandals spray-paint doors at Bedford County park

The Bedford County Sheriff’s office is looking for the person or persons used spray paint to vandalize three bathroom doors at Montvale park. Officials say two of the doors had obscene language and the third had what appears to be “Boonk Gang” painted on it. The phrase can be commonly found on the internet and YouTube, but there is no confirmed connection.

News release: On Monday December 18, 2017, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism at the Montvale Park. A Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the park and observed someone had spray painted the three bathroom doors. Two of the doors had obscene language sprayed on them and the third had “Boom/Boon Gang” sprayed on it. Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or Text 274637. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.