Vandals spray swastikas on Jewish Community Center building

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) – Police are investigating anti-Semitic vandalism and graffiti that was spray-painted on the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia.The vandalism, which included painting swastikas and other Nazi symbols on the building walls, occurred yesterday before sunrise.Fairfax County Police said a nearby church, the Little River United Church of Christ in Annandale, was also vandalized with graffiti. The church had posted a sign decrying anti-Muslim bigotry.Jeff Dannick, executive director of the community center, said the vandalism is especially disheartening over the Passover holiday.Workers began removing the graffiti yesterday afternoon.