VCU to host discussion on careers to fight opioid crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Commonwealth University will host a panel discussion on careers students can pursue to combat the opioid crisis. The event on Feb. 5 will feature panelists from the fields of health care, addiction and law enforcement. They will discuss their work to fight the epidemic and talk to students about how their majors and future careers can make a difference. The event is organized as part of VCU’s Common Book Program. This year’s selection, “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” by journalist Sam Quinones, tells the story of the rise of black tar heroin and painkiller addiction in the United States. VCU is also hosting a second panel discussion on the opioid epidemic’s impact on communities on Feb. 6. Both discussions are free and open to the public.