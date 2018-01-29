Vick: Hard telling my children why we couldn’t own a dog

Former Virginia Tech and NFL star Michael Vick told a Liberty University audience today that one of the most difficult consequences of his conviction and jail time for dog fighting was having to tell his children they couldn’t have a dog. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

Here is a longer-form version of Vick’s answer:

Since his release from prison, Vick has worked with the Humane Society in efforts to combat dog fighting. He says faith has become an essential part of his post-conviction journey.