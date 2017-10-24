Video: Lynchburg police seek car break-in suspects

Lynchburg Police hope surveillance video helps them find the people suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles over the last four nights. The thefts from vehicles have occurred in areas that include Gregory Lane, Ridgecroft Drive, Link Road, Old Forest Road, McConville Road and the turtle Creek subdivision. Click the link below to play the video:

From Lynchburg Police: Between October 20 and 23, 2017, multiple reports have been taken by the Lynchburg Police Department regarding larcenies from vehicles. Several of these incidents occurred the night of October 20th in the 3500 block of Gregory Ln and the 3500 Block of Ridgecroft Dr. Other incidents of tampering with vehicles have been reported in the Link Rd and Old Forest Rd area. Multiple additional larcenies from vehicle reports were taken from the area of the 200 block of McConville Rd and several streets in the Turtle Creek subdivision. These incidents occurred the night of October 22. Video surveillance was gathered from the area the morning of October 20th which shows two persons of interest regarding these larcenies from vehicles. (see attached) The video appears to show two black males wearing coats and gloves in the area of the larcenies the night of the incidents. Anyone able to identify the subjects in the attached video is asked to contact Detective M.B. Taylor at 434-455-6153 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the updated Central Virginia Crime Stoppers Website at cvcrimestoppers.org or contact Central Virginia Crime Stoppers via TEXT, send “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.