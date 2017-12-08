Video: Rashad Jennings announces official NFL retirement

Former Liberty star and NFL running back Rashad Jennings says he no longer seeks any opportunity to play again, officially announcing his retirement. He did so on his Twitter account. Jennings played for Jacksonville, Oakland and the New York Giants.

If good things don’t come to an end, then how can better things begin? I'm truly humbled. I'm truly excited… More to come on this. But for now, I just want to say THANK YOU. Thank you to everyone! #ShadHumbled pic.twitter.com/yNMbIsu01k — Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) December 8, 2017