Video: Rashad Jennings announces official NFL retirement

December 8th, 2017 | Written by:

Former Liberty star and NFL running back Rashad Jennings says he no longer seeks any opportunity to play again, officially announcing his retirement. He did so on his Twitter account. Jennings played for Jacksonville, Oakland and the New York Giants.









