Video: three sought in Lynchburg armed robbery

From Lynchburg Police: On December 6 , 2017 at 10:40 p.m., officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to Fast Mart # 5 , located at 1400 Campbell Avenue, for the report of an armed robbery. The three (3) suspects are described as wearing dark clothing with their faces covered. All three entered the store, one moving behind the counter demanding the employee open the register, one in front of the counter displaying a firearm and one standing by the front door as the robbery occurred. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the subjects fled the scene on foot toward 12th Street. LPD Criminal Investigations Unit and Forensics Unit responded to assist in this investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing.

(Robbery occurs about 1:00 into video)