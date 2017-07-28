Virginia Board of Education elects new president

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia Board of Education has a new president. Daniel Gecker of Chesterfield County succeeds Billy K. Cannaday Jr. as president of the board that sets statewide curriculum standards and establishes high school graduation requirements, among other things. Gecker previously served as the board of education’s vice president. He’s a partner at Urban Development Associates LLC and a former member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. Gecker lost a race for an open seat in Virginia’s 10th state Senate District to Republican Glen Sturtevant in 2015. Diane T. Atkinson of Hanover County will replace Gecker as the board’s vice president.