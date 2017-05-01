Virginia governor to visit Mexico for trade mission

May 1st, 2017 | Written by:

Governor Terry McAuliffe

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe is headed to Mexico to try and drum up more business for Virginia.The governor is traveling to Mexico tomorrow  through Thursday for economic development meetings. McAuliffe, a Democrat, has been a frequent world traveler while in office and has been a big booster of international trade.The governor’s visit comes as President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals about his trade policy with Mexico.The Trump administration was considering a draft executive order to withdraw the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement before the president said he wanted to try and revamp the trade pact with Canada and Mexico.







