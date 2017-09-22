Virginia sending National Guard troops to US Virgin Islands

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Virginia’s governor has authorized the National Guard to send 120 soldiers to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help in hurricane recovery efforts. Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation across the island this week. Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a statement Friday that the soldiers are assigned to the Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He says they will arrive next week and be deployed on the ground by the governor of the Virgin Islands. The U.S. Virgin Islands are reeling after back-to-back hurricanes. President Donald Trump said Friday that the islands were “flattened.”