Virginia Tech unveils new academic logo in branding campaign

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Virginia Tech has unveiled a new academic logo and dropped its old “Invent the Future” tagline as part of a re-branding campaign. The school revealed the new logo Tuesday. The school has long had two logos, one for athletics and one for academics. Now, the two logos will look nearly identical. The old academic emblem — a maroon shield– will be phased out. The new academic “VT” logo uses the same shape and angles as the athletic logo, but also contains some subtle differences. The main difference is a flourish and open gap between the “V” and the “T.” The official name of the school will still be Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.