Virginia teen identified as rape suspect through DNA

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s DNA databank has identified a teen as the suspect of an October 2015 rape and beating of a 47-year-old woman.Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the 18-year-old man pleaded no contest to the attack in Chesterfield Circuit Court on Friday.The prosecution and defense reached a plea agreement after the teen’s first trial on the rape and sodomy charges ended with a hung jury.Chesterfield prosecutor Stephen Sharpe says the victim was walking and only a few houses away from the home of her ex-husband she’d been helping pack for a trip when a man asked her for a cigarette before sexually assaulting her.The teen’s sentencing is in September and he faces up to five years in prison. He’s free on bond but remains electronically monitored with an ankle bracelet.